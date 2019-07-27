App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt adopted 'Badal Sakta Hai' vision, left behind 'Chalta Hai Attitude': Anurag Thakur

He expressed hope that India will transition from paper currency to digital currency, much faster and with more volume anywhere seen in the world.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has left behind the 'Chalta Hai Attitude' and adopted 'Badal Sakta Hai' Vision, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said. The launch of Digital India and Digital Payments is to ensure more people can benefit from technology, especially in rural areas, he said, adding the government has ensured that the advantages of technology are not restricted to a select few but are there for all sections of society.

Addressing the Conference on Digital and Cashless Economy he said the government has reduced delays in the payment of wages, curbed corruption and plugged up any leakages in the system by applying Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Aadhaar-linked Payments (ALP).

To ensure digital literacy in every house-hold, he said, government has initiated the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) to make 60 million adults digitally literate in rural India of which more than 10 million people have already been trained.

Close

Reserve Bank of India has released the ‘Payment And Settlement Systems In India: Vision – 2019-2021 which aims to transform India into a cash-lite economy and ensure that the country has a ‘state-of-the-art' payment and settlement systems that are safe and secure, he said.

related news

He expressed hope that India will transition from paper currency to digital currency, much faster and with more volume anywhere seen in the world.

He also cautioned that with these disruptive transformations, comes immense challenges of integrity and security of digital payment systems which is where there is a need to partner together, as government and industry.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 09:50 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.