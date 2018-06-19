Governor's rule imminent in J-K; Rajnath Singh holds high-level meet

The Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was imminent after the three-year-old state government collapsed today with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP.

The Union Home Ministry was awaiting a report from Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra after that necessary formalities related to the imposition of the central rule would be initiated, officials said today.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting at his residence with Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau and his ministry to assess the ground situation in the sensitive state.

Jammu and Kashmir has come under the Governor's rule on seven occasions before in the past four decades.

In case the scenario for the imposition of the Governor's rule emerges for the eighth time, as the prospects of formation of a new government appears unlikely, it will be for the fourth time that the Jammu and Kashmir will be placed under the central rule during N N Vohra's tenure as the Governor.

Vohra, a former civil servant, became the Governor on June 25, 2008.

The BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, saying it has become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi. A few hours later, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor N N Vohra in Srinagar.

Today's announcement comes barely two days after the Home Ministry had said that it would not extend the suspension of operations against terrorists in the state.

The Centre had announced the suspension of operations at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan on May 17 and had said the decision was being taken in the interests of the peace loving people of the state, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere during the fasting month.

According to officials, there were 18 incidents of terror between April 17 and May 17 this year and the figure rose to above 50 during the suspension of operations.

The suspension of operations saw brutal killings which included that of an army soldier by militants, attacks on civilians propagating moderate approach and gunning down of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was a strong voice of peace, they said.