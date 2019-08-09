Governors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura meet Amit Shah

Governors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura on August 9 met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning their respective states, officials said.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais called on the home minister separately.

A home ministry official described the meetings as 'courtesy' calls.