you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Governors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura meet Amit Shah

A home ministry official described the meetings as 'courtesy' calls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Governors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura on August 9 met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning their respective states, officials said.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais called on the home minister separately.

A home ministry official described the meetings as 'courtesy' calls.

The governors discussed with the home minister issues concerning their respective states, the official added.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

