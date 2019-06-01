App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Governors of J&K, Kerala, Maharashtra and U'khand CM call on Home Minister Amit Shah

Malik, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao met Shah separately during the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP President Amit Shah takes oath for his debut stint as a minister. (Image: ANI)
Three Governors, including Jammu and Kashmir's Satya Pal Malik, and the Uttarakhand chief minister called on Home Minister Amit Shah, who assumed charge on May 31.

Malik, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao met Shah separately during the day.

Official sources described the meetings as courtesy calls.

Malik is said to have given a small briefing on the prevailing situation of Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the President's rule, sources said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also called on Shah separately.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 06:41 pm

