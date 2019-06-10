App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Governors of 5 states meet Home Minister Amit Shah

The governors met Shah separately and officials described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Governors of five states including West Bengal on June 10 met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, an official said.

The governors met Shah separately and officials described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

Besides West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, others who met the Home Minister are: Tamil Nadu's Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana's E S L Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand's Draupadi Murmu and Arunachal Pradesh's Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra, a home ministry official said.

Close
The Governors discussed with the Home Minister issues concerning their respective state, the official said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.