App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government's move to return excess land in Ayodhya to owners 'historic': Amit Shah

He said the central government's plea in the Supreme Court to return the land is "historic".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on February 3 described as "historic" the Modi government's move to return the excess land around the disputed site in Ayodhya to their owners, including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, and asked opposition parties not to put obstacles in the Ram temple issue's resolution.

Asked about the Ram temple issue at an event here, he told reporters that his party wants a grand temple of Lord Ram to be built at the very site, where he is believed to have born, in Ayodhya at the earliest and dared opposition parties to make their stand clear on the issue.

He said the central government's plea in the Supreme Court to return the land is "historic".

It is believed that the return of the land -- if allowed by the court -- is likely to result in the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which is dedicated to the construction of the temple, starting work on building it, giving a political boost to the BJP ahead of the parliamentary election as it has long championed the cause.

related news

Opposition parties should not put obstacles, Shah added, an apparent reference to the matter pending before the apex court.

The BJP has often accused the Congress of using various ploys to delay the judicial resolution.

Asked if he believed that the input subsidy for farmers announced by the government is better than farm loan waiver, he answered in the affirmative.

The government has announced an annual cash transfer of Rs 6,000 to farmers, a move which will benefit 13-15 crore peasants.

Shah said this scheme will help all farmers every year while a loan waiver programme helps those who took money from banks and does it only once. Almost 60 per cent of farmers do not take loan, he added.

To a question about whether the BJP will go for holding assembly elections in states like Haryana and Maharashtra along with the parliamentary election, he said it is for the two state governments to decide.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.