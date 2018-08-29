App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government planning to roll out schemes named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Report

The HRD ministry is likely to soon announce Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovative Achievements (ARIIA).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The BJP-led central government will soon roll out several schemes named after the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has already begun a major commemoration exercise, as per a report in The Economic Times.

All ministers have been asked to work on sector-specific schemes and plans named after Vajpayee and implement the schemes at the earliest, sources told the paper.

The schemes are being rolled out not only to commemorate Vajpayee’s achievement, but also highlight the BJP’s commitment to development-based politics, sources told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Also read - As tribute to Vajpayee, Rajasthan govt to develop model Atal Seva Kendra 

The commemoration exercise will help the government gather public support before the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

The HRD Ministry, which will play a crucial role in the BJP’s plan, will roll out a scheme later this week, sources told The Economic Times.

The HRD ministry, led by Prakash Javadekar, will soon announce Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovative Achievements (ARIIA) to rank educational institutions based on capacity to provide innovations.

The government will invite applications for the Atal ranking in October, and plans to announce the rankings in December, the report added.

Institutes among the top 10 Atal ranks will be given Rs 1 crore each to support innovative research programmes.

The government is mulling a fellowship on international diplomacy named after Vajpayee, and will include elaborate information on Vajpayee in NCERT textbooks, the report said.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #India #Politics

