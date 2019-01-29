Government petition on Ayodhya land aimed to appease Sangh Parivar: CPI(M)

Criticising the government's petition in Supreme Court, seeking permission to return the excess land around the disputed Ayodhya site to its original owners, the CPI(M) alleged that it was aimed at appeasing the Sangh Parivar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, the party's Politburo said it was a "devious" effort on the part of the government to "pre-empt" the decision of the Supreme Court.

"The politburo of CPI(M) expresses its strong disapproval of the petition moved by the central government in the Supreme Court to remove the status quo in the non-disputed land that it had acquired in Ayodhya. It wants to handover the land to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas that has been set up by VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) to undertake the construction of the Ram temple at the site," it said.

In 1993, the Supreme Court had ordered that status quo be maintained on the 67 acre of land that had been acquired, the statement said.

"The Centre now claims that only 0.313 acres is actually disputed. This move of the centre is clearly aimed at appeasing the Sangh Parivar which is demanding immediate construction of the temple at all costs. Obviously, all these moves are being orchestrated keeping the impending Lok Sabha elections in mind," it said.

The Centre on January 29 moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the excess or superfluous land around the disputed Ram Janambhoomi Babri Masjid site to its original owners.