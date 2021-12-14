"Government crushing Opposition voices," Rahul Gandhi during protest march over suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Opposition party leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha attended the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 14 slammed the government for allegedly crushing the Opposition voices during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Gandhi also accused the government of just passing the Bills without allowing debate on any issue of national importance.



#WATCH Opposition MPs hold a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs pic.twitter.com/EmBpZ311Go

— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

“This (suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs) is a symbol of the crushing of the voices of the people of India. They have been suspended now for two weeks. They are sitting outside. Their voice has been crushed. They have done nothing wrong,” Gandhi said during the protest march by Opposition leaders demanding rollback of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Opposition party leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha attended the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to protest against the suspension.

“We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament. We are not allowed to debate things in Parliament. Bill after Bill after Bill is just passed. This is not the way to run the Parliament. The Prime Minister doesn’t come in the house. And anytime you want to raise an issue of national importance, we are just not allowed to do so. It is a very unfortunate killing of democracy that is taking place,” Gandhi said.

Catch all the Live Updates from Winter Session of Parliament Here

The decision to take out the march was taken by the floor leaders of Opposition parties during a meeting at the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The leaders discussed the strategy to press for the demand.

The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have been unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 MPs since the beginning of the Winter Session two weeks ago. The members were suspended for the rest of the Winter Session for their “unruly behaviour” during the Monsoon Session of Parliament held earlier this year.

The Opposition had, however, refrained from demanding the revocation of suspension for two days last week out of respect for the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who was killed, along with his wife and 11 others, in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

READ: Leaders of 12 opposition parties condemn Centre over suspension of Rajya Sabha members

While the Lok Sabha worked smoothly on December 13, Congress MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha protesting against the continued standoff over the suspensions. On December 15, Opposition leaders resumed the protest in Rajya Sabha while the Lok Sabha worked smoothly.

BJP has 97 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, which has a total strength of 245. The halfway mark for a majority is 123. Seven seats are vacant in the Upper House currently.