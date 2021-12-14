MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

"Government crushing Opposition voices," Rahul Gandhi during protest march over suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs

Taking part in the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk, the Congress MP accused the government of not allowing Opposition to raise any issue of national importance while Bills after Bills were being passed during the Winter Session.

Gulam Jeelani
December 14, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
Opposition party leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha attended the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Opposition party leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha attended the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to protest against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 14 slammed the government for allegedly crushing the Opposition voices during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Gandhi also accused the government of just passing the Bills without allowing debate on any issue of national importance.

“This (suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs) is a symbol of the crushing of the voices of the people of India. They have been suspended now for two weeks. They are sitting outside. Their voice has been crushed. They have done nothing wrong,” Gandhi said during the protest march by Opposition leaders demanding rollback of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Opposition party leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha attended the protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in the national capital to protest against the suspension.

“We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament. We are not allowed to debate things in Parliament. Bill after Bill after Bill is just passed. This is not the way to run the Parliament. The Prime Minister doesn’t come in the house. And anytime you want to raise an issue of national importance, we are just not allowed to do so. It is a very unfortunate killing of democracy that is taking place,” Gandhi said.

Close

The decision to take out the march was taken by the floor leaders of Opposition parties during a meeting at the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The leaders discussed the strategy to press for the demand.

The Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have been unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 MPs since the beginning of the Winter Session two weeks ago. The members were suspended for the rest of the Winter Session for their “unruly behaviour” during the Monsoon Session of Parliament held earlier this year.

The Opposition had, however, refrained from demanding the revocation of suspension for two days last week out of respect for the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who was killed, along with his wife and 11 others, in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

READ:  Leaders of 12 opposition parties condemn Centre over suspension of Rajya Sabha members

While the Lok Sabha worked smoothly on December 13, Congress MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha protesting against the continued standoff over the suspensions. On December 15, Opposition leaders resumed the protest in Rajya Sabha while the Lok Sabha worked smoothly.

BJP has 97 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, which has a total strength of 245. The halfway mark for a majority is 123. Seven seats are vacant in the Upper House currently.
Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Current Affairs #India #Politics #several Opposition parties #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 14, 2021 01:38 pm

