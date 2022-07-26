Government cannot 'blindly' approve names for judicial appointments, says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Representative image.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on July 26 said in the Lok Sabha that the government is committed to reducing judicial vacancies but cannot sign off on recommended names for appointments "blindly".

The government has to be careful and has to follow a process of due diligence while approving names recommended to it by the Supreme Court Collegium, the law minister said.

Rijiju elaborated that when the government has grounds to believe that a candidate is not deserving then it cannot approve such recommendations blindly.

"The government has a process of due diligence which the Supreme Court Collegium does not possess. The government has the means to conduct background check and obtain details pertaining to each candidate," Rijiju said.

The appointment to high courts and the Supreme Court is done through the collegium method. Under the existing process, the Supreme Court Collegium which comprises the five senior-most judges of the apex court, recommends names for appointment as judges. These candidates can be selected from the members of the bar, judicial officers, or judges from other high courts.

The recommended names are sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice, which either approves or sends back names to the collegium for reconsideration based on intelligence inputs and background check conducted on the recommended names. The approved candidates are ultimately appointed by the President.

The question pertaining to vacancies at constitutional courts often becomes matter of discussion especially when recommendation of certain candidates remains in limbo for a long time remaining pending for consideration with the government.

Addressing this issue, Rijiju said that the government is working towards expediting the process but also has to make sure it is careful in this process. "If any name has not been cleared from our (government) end, then it is with due reason and not with any intention to suppress anyone," Rijiju said.

The discussion surrounding vacancies in courts arose when the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill was taken up for debate in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to insert a provision to the law to enlarge the scope and applicabilty of the law to the family courts set up in the states of Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh in the years 2008 and 2019 respectively.

The family courts set up in Nagaland and Himachal Pradesh had been functioning without legal authority in the absence of the central government notifying the applicability of the Family Courts Act in these states.

The amendment seeks to give legal effect to the jurisdiction of these courts retrospectively to ensure that the cases settled over the years do not face uncertainty.

Debate on this bill sparked off discussion on pendency of cases with the opposition leaders highlighting that over 11.4 cases relating to family law remain pending.

Rijiju said that the overall figure of pending cases which is nearing 5 crore is a matter of grave concern. However, the pendecy rate is a result of many factors, he pointed out.

"The number of new cases filed is almost double the number of cases being disposed of or settled," Rijiju said. "It is not like cases are not being settled or disposed of, it is that more new cases are being filed which is the reason for high pendency."