App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 14, 2018 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypoll outcome lesson for BJP: Adityanath

The fact that the BJP lost both the seats -- Gorakhpur was vacated by Adityanath and Phulpur by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya -- was a reason for review, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, O P Dhankar at the swearing-in ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Shimla (PTI)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, O P Dhankar at the swearing-in ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Shimla (PTI)

The Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-election results were a "lesson", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today, citing over-confidence and the inability to understand the understanding between SP and BSP as prime reasons for the BJP's defeat.

The fact that the BJP lost both the seats -- Gorakhpur was vacated by Adityanath and Phulpur by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya -- was a reason for review, the chief minister added.

"When the candidates were declared, the SP, BSP and Congress were not together...they had not joined hands then. But suddenly in the middle of the election, the SP and the BSP forged an electoral understanding," he told the media from his residence. "The over-confidence and inability to understand the electoral understanding between the SP and the BSP led to the defeat," Adityanath stressed.

Political bargaining has started in the state and people of the state will understand it, he said.

The chief minister, who has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha five times, said local issues led to the party's poor performance in by-elections, not the policies of the Centre. He noted that local issues dominated and voter turnout was also low. "When the general elections are held, there will be national issues. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, there has been a sense of confidence which is prevailing in the country...but all these will be reviewed."

The election results, he stressed, were a lesson.

tags #Politics

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC