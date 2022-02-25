English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Good sign that issues like inflation, unemployment dominating election scene: Mayawati

    On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, the BSP chief said her party is contesting the elections on the issues concerning the common people and to bring "good" days of her government back and provide relief to them.

    PTI
    February 25, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    (File photo, PTI)

    (File photo, PTI)

    BSP president Mayawati on Friday said it is a good sign that issues like inflation, unemployment and law and order are now dominating the election scene, and rival parties now find the going tough.

    On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, the BSP chief said her party is contesting the elections on the issues concerning the common people and to bring "good" days of her government back and provide relief to them.

    "Because burning issues like rising inflation, unemployment, hateful politics, poor law and order, compulsion to migrate due to lack of employment and stray cattle menace etc are dominating the hearts and minds of people, rival parties are not finding the going easy. Good signal,” she said in the tweet in Hindi.

    In another related tweet, she said "BSP is fighting the elections on these very issues of public interest and welfare so that, working with right intention and policy like 2007 to 2012, good days can be brought back by making proper arrangements for law and order and employment, on which people have trust.”

    Mayawati had led the BSP government of the state between 2007 to 2012.

    Close
    The fifth phase of polling on 61 seats is slated for Sunday.
    PTI
    Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh polls #BSP #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati #Politics
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 03:04 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.