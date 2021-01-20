MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

'Goli maaro' slogans raised at Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP rally in West Bengal's Hooghly

On January 19, a similar slogan was raised at a Trinamool Congress rally in south Kolkata with party activists calling for "shooting" the traitors of Bengal, in an apparent reference to the leaders who have switched over to the BJP.

PTI
January 20, 2021 / 07:04 PM IST
File image of BJP rally in West Bengal

File image of BJP rally in West Bengal

At a rally led by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Chandannagar city, the provocative leader Suvendu Adhikari in Chandannagar city, the provocative "goli maaro.." slogan was raised on January 20.

The slogan — "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro…" (shoot the traitors) — was raised by a few BJP cadres, carrying the party flag along with the Indian tricolour while they were trailing a truck carrying Adhikari and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee in the Rathtala area of the city.

They claimed that the slogan was aimed at the traitors of the country "some of whom are in the Trinamool Congress".

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party does not endorse these kind of slogans.

On January 19, a similar slogan was raised at a Trinamool Congress rally in south Kolkata with party activists calling for "shooting" the traitors of Bengal, in an apparent reference to the leaders who have switched over to the BJP.

Close

Related stories

The BJP spokesperson said that the slogan raised at the Chandannagar rally was aimed at terrorists, plotting against the country, while the Trinamool Congress men openly threatened the leaders who have left the party, branding them as traitors.

"There is a difference between the two incidents but we disapprove of such slogans in our rally," Bhattacharya said, refusing to specify if action will be taken against those who raised the slogan.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that though he condemns the slogan raised at the south Kolkata rally, the BJP needs to answer whether it wants to shoot the people opposed to its ideology.

"The BJP men are asking the Army to shoot the traitors. Does the BJP want to shoot the people opposed to their ideology?" he said.

In March last year, three BJP "supporters" were arrested for raising the provocative slogan while heading to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata.
PTI
TAGS: #BJP #Goli Maaro Slogans #Hooghly #Kolkata #Suvendu Adhikari #Trinamool Congress #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.