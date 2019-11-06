App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Going abroad and saying 'everything is fine' will not make things fine: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's dig at PM Modi

"Going abroad and saying 'sab changa si' (everything is all right)' does not mean that everything will be fine," she said in a tweet in Hindi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 6 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, saying going abroad and proclaiming that "everything is fine" does not mean that everything will be fine.

"Going abroad and saying 'sab changa si' (everything is all right)' does not mean that everything will be fine," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also posted a media report on Infosys terminating services of non-performing employees as part of its involuntary attrition.

Close

"There is no news coming from anywhere of increase in employment rate or new jobs being created. Big corporates have started firing people. Those who say 'sab change si' are now 'chup si' (absolutely quiet).... Why?)" the Congress general secretary said.

related news

Prime Minister Modi, in his address at mega 'Howdy, Modi' event in September in US, said, "If you ask me 'Howdy, Modi', my answer is: Everything is great in India.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.