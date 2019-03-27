Goa's MGP central committee to meet after defection of 2 MLAs

The MGP's central committee will meet at 2:30 pm on March 27 to discuss the scenario following the defection of two of its Goa MLAs to the ruling BJP, its working president Narayan Sawant said.

During the early hours of March 27, two of the three Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs-- Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar-- gave a letter to officiating Speaker Michael Lobo, merging their party's legislative wing with the BJP.

The third MGP MLA is Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar who has not signed the letter.

"There are several issues on the agenda. It includes the prevailing situation after two of our MLAs left the party," Sawant said.