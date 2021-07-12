MARKET NEWS

Goa wants change, says Arvind Kejriwal ahead of visit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will visit Goa on Tuesday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state.

July 12, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

A day before his visit to Goa, where Assembly polls are due next year, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the state has had “enough of dirty politics” and wants change.

"Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow," Kejriwal tweeted.
