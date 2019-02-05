App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa mining: PM Modi to meet delegation on February 6, says BJP leader

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6 will meet a delegation of mining dependents and political leaders from Goa in New Delhi to discuss the mining issue, Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the delegation would comprise Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, South Goa Lok Sabha MP Narendra Sawaikar, besides himself.

It would also have Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar, MGP MLA Dipak Pawaskar and Goa Mining People's Front chief Puti Gaonkar, he added.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.