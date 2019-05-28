App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa Legislative Assembly: House strength back to 40 as four MLAs take oath

Acting Speaker Michael Lobo administered the oath to the MLAs--three from the BJP and one from the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The strength of the Goa Legislative Assembly was restored to original 40 on May 28 after four newly-elected MLAs took oath.

In the new setting, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 17 MLAs, reversing the 2017 position when the saffron party had won 13 seats and the Congress 17 in the assembly elections.

Acting Speaker Michael Lobo administered the oath to the MLAs--three from the BJP and one from the Congress.

The legislators who took oath are Subhash Shirodkar, Dayanand Sopte and Joshua D'Silva--all from the BJP, and Atanasio Monserratte of the Congress.

related news

All of them got elected in the bypolls held to four seats, results for which were announced on May 23.

Byelections to Shiroda and Mandrem were held due to defection of Shirodkar and Sopte to the BJP last year.

Panaji and Mapusa seats fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs--chief minister Manohar Parrikar and former deputy chief minister Francis D'Souza, respectively.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was amongst the dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony held at the Assembly complex.

The ruling BJP has now become the largest political party having 17 MLAs comprising three legislators who got elected in bypolls recently and Vishwajit Rane who had switched loyalty from the Congress after the 2017 poll results. The Congress now has 15 members.

The BJP ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) has three MLAs while another coalition partner Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has one MLA. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has one legislator, while rest three are Independents.

The Pramod Sawant government is supported by the GFP, MGP and Independents.

Though the Congress had emerged as the single largest party in 2017, the BJP quickly cobbled up a coalition to form a government under late Parrikar.
First Published on May 28, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

WATCH | Australia are Definitely Pre-tournament Favourites: Malinga

‘Costly, Destructive’: Experts Say Karnataka’s Mekedatu Dam Will ...

'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 Live Updates: Board Announces 12th Results ...

WATCH | We Have Not Taken Warm-up Games Lightly: Khawaja

WHO Recognizes 'Burn-out' as Medical Condition, But Do You Know What i ...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Spills Beans on Dubbing for Chris Hemsworth in Men ...

Rajinikanth’s Advice for Rahul Gandhi After ‘Firm Decision’ to S ...

Kartarpur Corridor Hits Roadblock as Consensus on Building Bridge Over ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Centre moves Supreme Court, bats for arrest powers under the CGST Act

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty trades around 11,900, Sensex trades lower ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation shares touch record-high after stell ...

Edelweiss Securities remains positive on Zee Entertainment after Q4 ea ...

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour ...

Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; at ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno series India launch LIVE updates: Reno 10X Zoom Edition feat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.