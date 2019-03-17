Goa govt stable, leadership thinking on 'political transit phase', says BJP

Amid Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's deteriorating health, the BJP on Sunday said it is "already thinking on Goa political transit phase" even as the party asserted that the state government was "stable" and warned people against rumours.

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

"Our BJP leadership in Delhi and Goa are very strong, stable and are already thinking on Goa political transit phase," BJP's state media coordinator Sandesh Sadhale said in a statement.

"We will come out of all the things with greater success. Do not believe in any rumours or any news being spread via social media," he added.

State minister Vijai Sardesai met Parrikar on March 16 at his private residence at Dona Paula near here and said his health had "deteriorated", but he was "stable".

Later in the evening, the BJP held a meeting of its MLAs to discuss the political situation arising out of the health condition of Parrikar, who has been ailing since February last year.

A BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said all party MLAs have been asked not to leave the state.

"It was specifically told to all the MLAs (in meeting on Saturday) that we should not leave the state," he told PTI.

Sardesai had earlier ruled out the possibility of any new political formations in the state in the wake of Parrikar's health condition.

On March 16, the Congress wrote to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha staking claim to form government in the state, claiming that the Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza.

The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs.

Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.