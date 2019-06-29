App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt mulling interest-free loan scheme for farmers

The scheme would be formulated after tabling of Budget in Parliament next week, Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government Saturday announced introduction of an interest-free loan scheme for farmers for varying durations.

The scheme would be formulated after tabling of Budget in Parliament next week, Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said.

"The Goa government wants to take up all possible measures to help the farming community and also to encourage more people take this profession. Our aim is to bring fallow land under cultivation," Sardesai said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Zonal Agricultural Office in Sanguem in south Goa.

"Farmers can be given loan of Rs 1.60 lakh for a tenure of one year, Rs 5 lakh for a period of five years and Rs 8 lakh for a period of eight year if the scheme takes shape," he said.

Sardesai also said the state government will tie up with Israel for bringing technical innovation in the agricultural sector.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 29, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #India #Politics #Pramod Sawant

