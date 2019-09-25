App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt chalks out plan for tap water for all households

The survey to identify the number of households that are yet to get tap water will begin from next week, the Public Works Department (PWD) minister told reporters here.

The Goa government will soon conduct a survey to identify households not having access to tap water and the process to provide them the facility will

begin in December, minister Deepak Pauskar said on September 25.

The exercise is being taken up under the prime minister's flagship Jal Shakti Abhiyan, which aims to provide piped water to every household, he said.

"All divisions of the water supply department have been asked to conduct the survey and submit the report by October 20. The work to provide piped water to those households will begin from December," he said.

Houses located in forested areas will also be covered under the campaign, after taking due clearances from the authorities concerned, he said.

The government will also appoint a consultant to study the feasibility of augmenting the existing water treatment plants in the coastal state.

"The consultant will also be asked to provide a solution to the issue of high turbidity of water," he said.

To tackle the problem of breakdown of pipelines, Pauskar said an alternate network would be laid to facilitate the supply of water.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 10:41 am

tags #India #Politics

