Last Updated : Jul 14, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa Forward Party withdraws support to BJP-led state govt

The decision was taken after the Goa Forward Party held a meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The GFP on July 14 withdrew support to the BJP government in Goa by sending a communication to Governor Mridula Sinha.

The decision was taken after the Goa Forward Party held a meeting.

All three members of the GFP, including Vijai Sardesai who was deputy chief minister in the Pramod Sawant cabinet, were dropped and replaced by three of the 10 MLAs who last week switched over from the Congress to the BJP.

"The political affairs committee and the legislature party wing of Goa Forward Party met today and decided unanimously to withdraw support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Dr Pramod Sawant," the party's letter to the governor read.

The BJP currently has 27 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.
First Published on Jul 14, 2019 08:33 pm

