Politics

Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

The BJP on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will again be the BJP’s candidate from Sanquelim, according to the list announced by the party general secretary Arun Singh along with the state’s poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Announcing the candidates, Fadnavis said, the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability.

The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Goa Election 2022 #India #Politics #Pramod Sawant #Sanquelim
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:17 pm

