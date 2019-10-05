Goa dependent on neighbouring states for basic needs, rues CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expressed concern over the state's "dependence" on the neighbouring states for its basic needs.

He also exhorted the people of Goa to start small businesses at the local level so that the state does not lose out its money to the neighbouring states.

Sawant was speaking during the customer outreach programme of banks and financial institutions held at Sankhalim village, 40 kms away from here.

He said that although six million tourists and equal number of migrants visit Goa annually, the state has failed to reap its benefit.

The chief minister said that Goans have failed to take economic advantage of this influx and are giving business opportunities to the people from neighbouring states instead.

"The situation in Goa is bleak. We are dependent on the neighbouring states for basic necessities. We import milk from neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka," the chief minister said.

He said the daily milk requirement of the state is 4.5 lakh litres, of which only one lakh litres is produced in Goa.

"We import 3.5 lakh litres of milk from neighbouring states, due to which we are losing Rs 4.5 crore on a daily basis to the neighbouring states. This money could have remained in Goa if we had the capacity to produce the amount of milk required for local consumption," he said.

Sawant said the floricultural and horticultural produce required in the state are also imported from the neighbouring states, although they can be produced locally.

"We should now decide not to sit back and instead work towards starting small businesses, so that the state retains the revenue," he said.

Sawant also observed that several financial schemes launched by the Centre fail to reach the needy due to red- tapism.

"It is unfortunate that people are not aware of various financial schemes launched by central government to help the needy people. Many times, the information about the scheme is caught in the files due to red-tapism," he said.

The chief minister said that the prime minister has launched several schemes with an aim to give better life and financial support to the people.