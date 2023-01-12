 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goa delegation meets Union minister Amit Shah over Mahadayi river diversion issue

Jan 12, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

The Goa government has also objected to the Central Water Commission's decision to sanction the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka to construct two dams on the Mahadayi river.

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

A Goa government delegation led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged for the immediate constitution of a water management authority to resolve the issue of diversion of the Mahadayi river water.

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river's tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi river, as it passes through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

The Centre recently approved the DPR submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams.

A delegation led by CM Sawant met Union minister Shah in this connection in New Delhi on Wednesday.