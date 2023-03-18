 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Goa Congress's parliamentary affairs committee endorses Rahul Gandhi's UK speech

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

The committee members unanimously passed a resolution supporting Gandhi.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

The parliamentary affairs committee of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday endorsed party leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements in the UK.

The committee members unanimously passed a resolution supporting Gandhi. The All India Congress Committee’s Goa desk in-charge Manickam Tagore told reporters that the parliamentary affairs committee of the GPCC "completely endorsed the views of Rahul Gandhi."

The resolution was moved by former Union External Affairs Minister Eduardo Faleiro, he said. Tagore said Rahul Gandhi had not said anything wrong. "His statement was twisted by the BJP and the media close to the BJP," he claimed.

Speaking about the current situation in Parliament, Tagore said that for the first time in Parliament’s history, the ruling party is involved in forcing adjournment of proceedings. "Only ministers were allowed to speak. All the opposition parties were stopped from speaking. No member from opposition was given opportunity to speak," he claimed.