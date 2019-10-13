App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2019 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa Congress resolves to ban re-entry of MLAs who joined BJP

In October 2018, Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar and Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte resigned from the Assembly and the Congress and joined the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Congress on October 12 passed a resolution to ban the re-entry of 13 MLAs who had a few months ago shifted allegiance to the ruling BJP, several of whom were then made ministers in the Pramod Sawant cabinet.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state Congress executive committee chaired by its president Girish Chodankar.

Chodankar said similar resolutions have already been passed by the party committees of North and South Goa districts.

Close

"The resolution will be now forwarded to All India Congress Committee," he said.

related news

The Congress had emerged as the largest party with 17 MLAs in the 2017 Assembly polls.

However, steady desertions, starting with Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane in March that year, have reduced its strength in the 40-member House to just five.

In October 2018, Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar and Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte resigned from the Assembly and the Congress and joined the BJP.

In July this year, 10 MLAs joined the BJP. Among them, Quepem MLA Chandrakant Kavlekar was appointed deputy chief minister, while Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate and Filipe Neri Rodrigues of Velim were made ministers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 13, 2019 08:01 am

tags #Congress #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.