Goa: Cong attacks BJP after class 8 student criticises CAA at state event

An anti-citizenship law speech given by a class 8 student during a Goa government's event prompted the opposition Congress to take aim at the ruling BJP.

Speaking at the event to commemorate the Constitution Day on January 16, the girl criticised the "discriminatory" Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the legislation is the "murder of the soul of the constitution, its preamble, and the liberty, equality and fraternity".

"This act discriminates people. It is mockery of my fundamental duty to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst people transcending religion, region and linguistic diversities. The country is burning today," the student had said.

The speech went viral on social media.

Goa Director of Education Vandana Rao and Advocate General Devidas Pangam were present at the programme in which students from various schools took part.

"Vandana Rao should be made a new national spokesman of the BJP to teach PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the Indian Constitution," Congress Goa spokesman Janaradhan Bhandari said mockingly on January 18.

He said Rao has become "anti-national" going by chief minister Pramod Sawant's statement in which he had labelled opponents of the CAA and likely National Register of Citizens "anti-nationals".

Rao remained unavailable for comments.

BJP leader and former MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar tweeted: "Sad @BJP4Goa's #Education Dept toes line of #CAA_NRC_Protest by anti#CAA speech at official prog alleging @narendramodi murders #constitution. Hope @goacm @DrPramodPSawant acts 2 stem this".