Goa CM Pramod Sawant contracts COVID-19

Goa chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to announce he was COVID-19 positive.

As of September 2, Goa had a total of 3962 coroanvirus cases with 313 new additions on September 1. Total patients cured of coronavirus in Goa stood at 13,850 while 194 people have lost their live.



I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions.

On Tuesday, Sawant held a video-conference with the incharge officers of COVID-19 care centers in Goa. He took a review of the functioning of COVID care centers in Goa and the facilities provided to the patients.

He said, "Directed all the officers to ensure that all issues are resolved promptly whenever they arise, especially regarding food and hygiene. Also asked them to create awareness among recovered patients regarding plasma donation."