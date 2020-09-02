Goa CM Pramod Sawant contracts COVID-19

Goa chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to announce he was COVID-19 positive.
Goa chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to announce he was COVID-19 positive.Sawant said, "I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions."
— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2020
On Tuesday, Sawant held a video-conference with the incharge officers of COVID-19 care centers in Goa. He took a review of the functioning of COVID care centers in Goa and the facilities provided to the patients.
