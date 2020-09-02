172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|goa-cm-pramod-sawant-contracts-covid-19-5787581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa CM Pramod Sawant contracts COVID-19

Goa chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to announce he was COVID-19 positive.

Moneycontrol News

Goa chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter to announce he was COVID-19 positive.

Sawant said, "I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions."

 As of September 2, Goa had a total of 3962 coroanvirus cases with 313 new additions on September 1. Total patients cured of coronavirus in Goa stood at 13,850 while 194 people have lost their live.


On Tuesday, Sawant held a video-conference with the incharge officers of COVID-19 care centers in Goa. He took a review of the functioning of COVID care centers in Goa and the facilities provided to the patients.

Follow our latest coronavirus coverage here.

He said, "Directed all the officers to ensure that all issues are resolved promptly whenever they arise, especially regarding food and hygiene. Also asked them to create awareness among recovered patients regarding plasma donation."
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 11:04 am

