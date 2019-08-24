Goa CM expresses grief over Arun Jaitley's demise

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on August 24 expressed his condolences over the death of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi around noon on August 24.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Finance Minister & senior BJP leader Shri Arun Jaitley ji. A politician with stellar intellect who was respected by all. Under his tenure as FM the nation has seen successful roll out of landmark economic reforms," Sawant said in a tweet.