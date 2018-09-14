App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa BJP's core committee meets after CM Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation

Parrikar, who returned from the US on 7 September, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district on Thursday evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee, on Friday, against the backdrop of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation.

Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on 7 September, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district on Thursday evening.

The party's core committee, which met at Mapusa on Friday, comprises three MPs from the state (two Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha) as well as senior leaders.

While the party did not reveal details of the meeting, a participant, on condition of anonymity, said it was a "general meeting" which discussed the "existing political situation" in Goa.

related news

The core committee later met Parrikar.

Leaders of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, both partners in his government, also met Parrikar for the first time since the chief minister returned from the US on 7 September.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai told reporters that he visited Parrikar to greet him on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and inquire about his health.

"I went to wish him on Ganesh Chaturthi. When I went there, he had gone to his ancestral house. I was feeling good that he is in a position to visit his home," state Agriculture minister Sardesai said.

Parrikar had visited his ancestral house in Parra, on Friday afternoon.

Replying to a query on GFP's stand in the event of Parrikar resigning, Sardesai said he wouldn't answer the question as "there is no vacancy right now."
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.