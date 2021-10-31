MARKET NEWS

Goa Assembly Elections: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to reach state on November 1

Arvind Kejriwal, who is Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party national convener, is expected to hold a press conference in Goa on November 1.

Moneycontrol News
October 31, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will reach Goa on November 1, ANI reported on October 31.

Kejriwal is expected to hold a press conference in the state tomorrow, it added.

This comes amid Congress, TMC and AAP leaders making their way to the western coastal state ahead of the Goa Assembly elections for its 40 seats due in early 2022.

Kejriwal has been courting Goans for a while now. In September he promised that his party will ensure that 80 percent of jobs, including in the private sector, will be reserved for local people. He also assured a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 to families dependent on the mining and tourism industries till these sectors are normalised.

The November visit will be Kejriwal's third to the state in the last 3-4 months. During his July visit, he had assured free electricity up to 300 units per month to people in Goa if his party forms the government after polls.

Meanwhile, on October 30, BJP Lok Sabha MP and the party's Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of visiting Goa as part of "political tourism", PTI reported.

Surya added that despite the entry of TMC and AAP into the state, the people knew the ruling BJP was a "tried and tested model of politics".

Prior to this on October 24, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had also said that AAP and TMC would be "marginal players" in the Goa assembly polls and the Congress is best positioned to defeat the BJP and form the next government.

Chidambaram, who is the Congress’ senior election observer for the assembly polls next year, had also asserted that the Trinamool Congress’ entry into Goa "appears to be an imposition from the top that is based in West Bengal” and said he does not know the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s motive in trying to start a unit in Goa by "encouraging defections” from other parties. He added that any alliance with smaller parties for the Goa assembly polls is only possible if a party accepts that the Congress will be the pivot of the non-BJP formation.
Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Congress #Goa #Goa Assembly elections #India #Politics #TMC
first published: Oct 31, 2021 02:30 pm

