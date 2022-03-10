English
    Goa Election Results 2022: Former chief minister Digambar Kamat wins Margao stronghold

    The key contest in Margao is between Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Trimbak Ajgaonkar (BJP) and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
    Goa election results: Digambar Kamat got over 13,000 votes from Margao. (Image shared by Digambar Kamat on Facebook)

    Former chief minister of Goa and six-time MLA Digambar Kamat has won again from his bastion Margao on a Congress ticket.

    The 68-year-old has oscillated between the BJP and Congress but that never affected his popularity, especially in Margao. He won from Margao in 1994, 1999, and 2002 on a BJP ticket and won in 2007, 2012, and 2017 on a Congress ticket.

    Five candidates contested the south Goa constituency that has 29,434 voters. Kamat got over 13,000 votes while the second place polled just over 5,000.

    Kamat's main rival was BJP's Manohar Trimbak Ajgaonkar, who came in second in the poll results. He is the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and has been a legislator since 1999. He has switched between the Congress and the BJP and even fought the 2017 polls as a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) candidate from Pernem.

    Other candidates were Mahesh Amonkar (TMC), Shashiraj Subha Naik Shirodkar (RGP), and Lincoln Anthony Vaz (AAP).

    Margao is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa and is among the 20 assembly constituencies that constitute the South Goa Lok Sabha seat.

    Kamat, the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Goa Assembly is seen as a frontrunner for the chief minister's post.

    The Goa elections were held on February 14, and the voter turnout was 74.84 percent. In the 2017 elections the voter turnout was 78.6 percent.
    Tags: #assembly elections #BJP #Congress #Digambar Kamat #Goa elections #Manohar Trimbak Ajgaonkar
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 02:40 pm
