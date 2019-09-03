App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Global Investor's Meet in Dharamshala from November 7-8, aims to make Himachal Pradesh country's industrial hub: CM Jai Ram Thakur

"The state government is organising the Global Investor's Meet at Dharamshala on 7-8 November. It is aimed at making Himachal Pradesh an industrial hub of the country," Thakur said at a programme to mark the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank's centenary year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Global Investor's Meet here, from November 7 to November 8, aims at making Himachal Pradesh an industrial hub of the country, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

He also said on the tourism front, the state government plans to make Bir-Billing an adventure sports point and Pong Dam a water sports destination.

"The state government is organising the Global Investor's Meet at Dharamshala on 7-8 November. It is aimed at making Himachal Pradesh an industrial hub of the country," Thakur said at a programme to mark the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank's centenary year.

Referring to abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, he said now India has one Constitution and one symbol. This was possible due to the strong leadership at the Centre in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur said.

The chief minister said making Himachal Pradesh an open defecation free state was a major achievement and that the hill state was getting full support of the Centre in development projects.

Thakur launched new products and schemes of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank. These included the bank's Centenary Scheme “Swadhan-Ek Shtabadi Uphaar” for employees, farmers, women and those engaged in dairy development.

He also inaugurated a photo gallery, 100th ATM and logo of the bank.

On the occasion, Thakur launched the Swachh Sarvekshan Gramin-2019 Abhiyaan, provided “Badhai Patra” to beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojna and inaugurated the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 09:25 am

tags #India #Politics

