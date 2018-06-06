App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Global conspiracy to unseat Modi in 2019, claims Karnataka BJP leader

The Modi fever had made political parties with divergent views come together in the country, BJP state general secretary and MLA C T Ravi said here. He alleged nations like Pakistan and China who feared Modi and political parties in India want him to lose the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A conspiracy was being hatched by various political parties in the country and at the global level to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming back to power in 2019, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka has claimed.

The Modi fever had made political parties with divergent views come together in the country, BJP state general secretary and MLA C T Ravi said here. He alleged nations like Pakistan and China who feared Modi and political parties in India want him to lose the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"The thinking of Opposition parties in the country is the same as that of Pakistan," he alleged at a meet-the-press programme here.

"There is a conspiracy to prevent Narendra Modi from coming back to power in 2019," he said, adding, it was because some countries fear that India would become much stronger if Modi was back at the helm.

We are confident that people will support Modi in his attempt to strengthen the nation in 2019, the BJP leader aid. Describing the Congress-JD(S) government in the state as the beginning of the unholy alliance, Ravi said Congress had become stale and the regional party always had been power-hungry.

He said though the BJP could win 104 seats in the assembly polls, it could not get to the magic majority number due to the B factor, he said, citing the partys poor performance in Bengaluru, Bijapur, Ballari, Belagavi and Bidar.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 08:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka BJP leader #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.