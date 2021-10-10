MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Giving tickets to defectors shameful chapter of Goa Congress: Chidambaram

Chidambaram, who was addressing party workers in Canacona Assembly constituency in South Goa, said he was shocked to learn that "a defector was given a ticket not once, not twice, but three times".

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
IMAGE CREDIT: PTI

IMAGE CREDIT: PTI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said giving tickets to habitual defectors in Goa in the past was a shameful chapter of the Congress and assured party workers that it would not be repeated ever again.

Chidambaram, who was addressing party workers in Canacona Assembly constituency in South Goa, said he was shocked to learn that "a defector was given a ticket not once, not twice, but three times".

"This is a shameful chapter of Congress history. I have come to assure you the shameful chapter has now been closed. Never again will we repeat it," he said in the presence of the party's Goa desk in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, state unit chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat among others.

While he did not take names, he may have been indirectly referring to Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes, who was elected to the Assembly on a Congress ticket in 2017 but crossed over to the ruling BJP in 2019.

Chidambaram said the challenge before the Goa Congress was to redeem its reputation and honour in the coastal state.

Close

He said Congress workers have been totally loyal and have worked very hard to ensure poll victories, but, unfortunately, the winning candidate betrayed the party.

"The party will not impose candidates. You (workers) will recommend the candidate. That is why we are identifying active members who will decide on the candidate,” he added.
PTI
Tags: #Chidambaram #Congress #Goa #India #Politics
first published: Oct 10, 2021 08:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.