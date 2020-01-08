Give us Delhi Police for two days, we’ll do wonders: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on January 7 that the Delhi Police will become a star performer if they come under the purview of the Aam Admi Party government.

As of now, the Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Indian government.

Kejriwal was addressing his last town hall meet before the upcoming Assembly elections when he made the statement, reported Hindustan Times.

Speaking about the incidents of campus violence reported from Jamia Milia University and Jawaharlal Nehru University in the past two months, he told the audience gathered at Connaught Place: “Give us Delhi Police for two days, we’ll do wonders.”

Ahead of the elections set to take place on February 8, Kejriwal made a fresh and final appeal for full statehood for Delhi, a status he has been seeking for years to ensure better governance in the National Capital.

Explaining how it affects governance, he said: “We have been working for all five years. We worked with great speed initially but then files started getting stuck at the Lieutenant Governor’s office. Then the Supreme Court gave a verdict in our favour and once again the work picked up the pace.”

He added: “I understand that L-G Anil Baijal faces pressure from higher authorities.”

The AAP national convener also took oblique jibes at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the Delhi Police for their inaction at a time masked mob attacks were being reported from JNU campus.

Commenting on how the Delhi Police would perform differently under his aegis, Kejriwal said: “They (Delhi Police) are given orders from above. ‘Just keep standing, don’t take action’. You give a free hand to the Delhi Police, they’ll start performing well.”