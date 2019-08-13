Give Rs 5,000 crore interim relief to Karnataka immediately: Congress

Urging Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take up relief work in flood and rain ravaged districts of the state on "war footing", Congress in Karnataka on August 13 demanded that the BJP-led central government immediately announce Rs 5,000 crore as interim relief.

Hitting out at the Centre for "delay" in announcing immediate relief to the state, the Congress' state unit said with no ministers, Yediyurappa's administration "resembled" President's rule.

"As there was union cabinet meeting today, we expected that some decision will be arrived at and an announcement will be made. Despite several of them from the state being members of the cabinet like Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi- nothing has happened," Pradesh Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, he was unable to understand as to why BJP government was "delaying."

"Our demand is that the union government should immediately announce a interim relief of Rs 5000 crore..damages to properties and loss may add up to Rs 50,000 crore.

Let them gather those information and announce final relief later, but immediately they should announce interim relief as it is needed on priority to address the needs of people," he said.

A total of 2,217 villages in 86 taluks of 17 districtshave been affected due to floods and rains in the State, where1,224 relief camps have been opened giving shelter for nearly four lakh people.

The rain fury has left 48 persons dead in the State, while 16 are missing.

Pointing out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently conducted the aerial survey of flood affected areas in north Karnataka, Rao said expectation was that he may announce some interim relief, but nothing happened.

"He only did an aerial survey and went back, without making any clear statement," he said, as he questioned as to why BJP government was unable to take swift decisions on such an important issue, which otherwise takes decisions quickly on other matters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had conducted aerial surveys of flood affected areas of North Karnataka on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

Rao also warned of protest if the union government does not announce a relief package to the state immediately.

"We wanted to hold a protest, but we are staying away for now as we don't want to indulge in politics in such situations. If there is no clear decision in couple of days, it will be imminent for us to stage protest to express our feeling.

Central government's conduct has let us down, not sure why they are showing such apathy," he added.

Calling Yediyurappa government as "one man cabinet", Rao said, it dosen't feel like that there is an elected government in the state, and there was a "President's rule like situation."

Yediyurappa, who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26, is yet to expand his Ministry.