App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Giriraj's reluctance to contest from Begusarai comparable to kids' refusal to attend school: Kanhaiya Kumar

A firebrand BJP leader, Giriraj Singh had caused a stir ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he said "those opposed to Narendra Modi should go to Pakistan."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Minister Giriraj Singhs "reluctance" to contest Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai was comparable to a kids refusal to attend school in the event of failing to complete his homework, the CPI candidate from the seat Kanhaiya Kumar has said.

"Watched the news on TV and learnt that the BJP minister known for sending off people to free of cost Pakistan tours is not ready to come to Begusarai for contesting the polls", Kumar said in a Facebook post late Monday night wherein he did not mention Singh by name.

A firebrand BJP leader, Giriraj Singh had caused a stir ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he said "those opposed to Narendra Modi should go to Pakistan."

He has continued with similar outbursts since then, the latest instance being his threat that those not coming out in support of the Prime Ministers Patna rally on March 3 would be deemed "anti-national" even though he himself ended up remaining absent on account of ill-health.

related news

"I have a nephew who, similarly, refuses to go to school whenever he fails to do his homework. But even he never thinks of sending the teacher to Pakistan. Neither does he hate anybody nor he wants to get anybody expelled from the school", Kanhaiya Kumar added sarcastically in the post.

"This is the real India, vastly different from the shrill debates one watches on news channels", the former JNU students union president, who first came into limelight upon being booked for sedition in connection with alleged raising of anti-national slogans at a function held inside the varsity premises.

Kumars remarks came in the backdrop of Singh expressing unhappiness over his Nawada seat going to ally LJP this time. On Monday, he camped in New Delhi where he is believed to have tried to apprise the BJPs top leadership of his sentiments.

Singh is at present the BJP MP from Nawada Lok Sabha seat.

He (Singh) also told a news channel which interviewed him in the national capital, the footage of which he shared on his official twitter handle "it is a question of my self-respect. I had wanted to contest from Begusarai in 2014 but was asked to do so from Nawada instead. I followed the partys orders and emerged victorious."

"However, after five years of having nurtured a constituency I am being asked to give it up ... I consider it a privilege to contest Lok Sabha polls. But this must not happen at the cost of my self-respect", Singh said.

He also hastened to add "I have no complaints with the partys central leadership. It is the state leadership which has betrayed my trust".

Notably, when the news first came out that BJP will be forgoing its claim on Nawada, implying that Singh would lose his sitting seat, the Union minister had thrown a fit and complained that state president Nityanand Rai had promised that "I would get a ticket from whichever seat I choose".

Comprising pockets which have a very strong presence of the Left, earning it the epithet "Moscow of Bihar", Begusarai was won by the BJP for the first time in 2014. The seat has been lying vacant since the death of sitting MP Bhola Singh in October last year.

Both Singh and Kumar belong to the Bhumihar caste which dominates Begusarai, and if the "Mahagathbandhan" comprising RJD, Congress and other smaller parties fails to field a strong candidate the debutant may end up posing a formidable challenge to the BJP veteran.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Windscreen RFID Tech to Combat Vehicle Number Plate Thefts

Along the Ganga, Uma Bharti Finds Her Three Ps: Party, Personal Change ...

Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi vs Chennai - Last Five Encounters

Four Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

I Regret Not testifying at My Trial, Says Former Goldman Sachs Directo ...

'Chillar Raja': Independent Candidate from TN Pays 25,000 in Coins for ...

Is Travelling in the Air Really That Dangerous and How to Survive a Pl ...

IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,350; IT stoc ...

Jet Airways shares surge as much as 22% in two days as founder Naresh ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bids adieu to his dream, but outshine ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Stray cattle menace: MP farmers lose sleep over threat to crops from b ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime, Soni present a compassionate portait of India's ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe leads France in rout of Iceland; C ...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares pictures with musician partner, his ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have the time ...

Justin Bieber has taken a break from music to repair some ‘deep-root ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli supports Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.