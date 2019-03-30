App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Giriraj Singh blames Jignesh Mevani for attacks on migrants in Gujarat

An indignant Mevani hit back saying he would sue the BJP leader for defamation and alleged that in the backdrop of the "silence" of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, during the anti-migrant violence, Girirajs outbursts were tantamount to "ulta chor kotwal ko daante"

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Giriraj Singh on March 30 trained his guns at Jignesh Mevani, who has been canvassing for his CPI rival Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai, blaming the young Dalit leader from Gujarat for the attacks on migrants from Bihar in the western state last year.

An indignant Mevani hit back saying he would sue the BJP leader for defamation and alleged that in the backdrop of the "silence" of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, during the anti-migrant violence, Girirajs outbursts were tantamount to "ulta chor kotwal ko daante" (the thief reprimanding the policeman).

"What is this Jignesh Mevani doing here in Begusarai. He was involved in attacks on Biharis who were forcibly driven out of Gujarat. He abetted those responsible for the dishonour that our mothers and sisters had to suffer in that state," Singh who reached Begusarai on Friday after spending several days in a sulk over not getting a chance to seek re-election from his Nawada seat - tweeted.

"I am going to lodge a defamation case against Giriraj Singh. He has the nerve to blame me when his party, which is in power in Gujarat, was solely responsible for the unfortunate events that took place there," Mevani told PTI over phone from Begusarai.

related news

"I had openly condemned the role played by Vijay Rupanis government and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had ruled Gujarat for long and owed his rise to national prominence in a large measure to the love and affection he received from the Hindi belt," he said.

Mevani, who shot to fame with the massive stir he had launched in Gujarat against atrocities committed by cow vigilantes on Dalits engaged in the profession of skinning of dead cattle, has been camping in Begusarai for three days, canvassing in favour of the former JNU students union president, often leaving the local populace touched with the smattering in local dialect that he has picked up.

Currently an Independent MLA in Gujarat, Mevani also pointed out "I was, in fact, actively involved in the efforts to protect migrants from RSS-backed goons. We had come out in support of the drive launched by Hardik Patel, who had issued a helpline number."

"I had tendered apologies on behalf of the people of Gujarat when I came to Patna in October last year to take part in a CPI rally. I did so because I felt revulsion towards the apathy shown by Rupani and Modi whose silence displayed a sense of thanklessness for the migrant workers who have toiled to make Gujarat what it is. Giriraj has left me appalled," he added.

"Anybody can check on youtube. I spoke for just a few minutes but must have used the term 'namak haram' for Modi about a dozen times, in the context of the anti-migrant violence," Mevani said.

Asked whether he thought the Union minister had confused him with Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, who has often been blamed for the attacks on migrants, Mevani said "it could be. But as someone who has seen it all with his own eyes, I can vouch that even he was being made a scapegoat. It was all at the behest of the BJP-RSS combine"..
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sacked BSF Jawan To Contest Lok Sabha Elections Against PM Modi from V ...

Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How ...

Come Spring, Badamwari Park of Kashmir Blooming With Almond Blossoms

The X-Factor: Done With Caste Homework, Non-Upper Groups Throw Surpris ...

Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronaus on the Moon in 2024 Won't Be Easy

Canadian Artist Building Wall of Cheese at Mexico Border to 'Make Amer ...

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Declared Intermediate Scor ...

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Released Class 12 Inter Scores at b ...

BSEB 12th Result 2019: Bihar Board Intermediate Results Announced at b ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

Pentagon denies it spied on India's A-SAT missile test, experts say US ...

Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupa ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Lok Sabha election: Nishad Party that won Gorakhpur bypoll quits UP ma ...

India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth i ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: Match yet to start

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.