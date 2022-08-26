English
    Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation body blow to Congress: Omar Abdullah

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    File Image: PTI

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party, saying it was "sad" and "scary" to see the grand old party implode.

    "Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading," he tweeted.

    "It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode," Omar added.
