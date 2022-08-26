Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation body blow to Congress: Omar Abdullah

File Image: PTI

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party, saying it was "sad" and "scary" to see the grand old party implode.

"Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading," he tweeted.

"It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode," Omar added.