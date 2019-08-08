App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar airport, being sent back: Congress leaders

Azad arrived here to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the Centre revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and dividing it into two union territories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has been stopped at the Srinagar airport and is being sent back by a flight, party leaders said on Thursday.

He was stopped by the administration and will be sent back by a flight later in the afternoon, the Congress leaders said.

He was stopped by the administration and will be sent back by a flight later in the afternoon, the Congress leaders said.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #India #Politics

