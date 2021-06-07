Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to be nominated to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, say reports

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Rajya Sabha tenure ended on February 9.

Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is expected to be back in the Upper House, reports suggest.

Azad, whose last term as Rajya Sabha member ended on February 15, will this time be nominated from Tamil Nadu, according to the reports published in local newspapers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha vacancies are due. The Election Commission has presently put on hold the Rajya Sabha biennial elections due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 72-year-old senior Congress leader, who has also been Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha for 28 years and a member of Lok Sabha for ten years.

The Congress, according to a report in Kashmir Times, has already sounded Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK to spare a seat for Azad in the by-elections for three seats from the state. The vacancies were created due to death of AIADMK MP Mohammedjan in March and due to the resignation of K P Munusamy and R Vaithiyalingam as MPs after both were elected as MLAs in the recent assembly elections.

The DMK- Congress alliance registered a thumping victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls held in April. The Congress, the junior partner in the alliance, won 18 of the 25 seats it contested.

Azad, former Union Minister, was last elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2015 from J&K. But he cannot be elected from the Union Territory as no assembly elections have been held in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

On February 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke into tears in Rajya Sabha during his farewell speech to members including Azad.

A prominent member of Congress' group of 23 dissenters (G-23), Azad was in May appointed as head of the 13-member Congress party task force to coordinate COVID-19 relief, a move seen as an attempt to reach out to the dissenting leader by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Other members include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas among others.

Sources said that Congress veteran Ambika Soni, who has taken over the role of late Ahmed Patel as a political advisor to Sonia Gandhi, is behind sending Azad to Rajya Sabha again.