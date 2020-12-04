GHMC election results: BJP leaders claim victory as the party gains early leads in the civic body polls

Of the 139 wards, the trends of which were out, the BJP leads on 88 while the TRS leads on 88, AIMIM on 17 seats and the Congress on two seats. The magic number for the elections that will elect a mayor, reserved for a woman this time, is 98.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took early leads over the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, the counting of which is underway at 30 centres across the city.

The election to the 150 seats of the GHMC, the fifth largest metropolitan city area in the country held on December 1 after a high-decibel campaign by political parties, saw a voter turnout of 46.67 per cent.

In the last GHMC polls held in 2016, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s TRS had won 99 seats, the AIMIM had won 44, the BJP four, the Congress two and TDP one seat.

Though early trends, many BJP leaders already claimed victory in the polls with party spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeting ‘Bhagyanagar’—referring to the name that the BJP wants Hyderabad to be renamed to. BL Santosh, another BJP leader, tweeted out a congratulatory message to ‘Bhagyanagar’.

“Well done Bhagyanagar ......!!!! Great going team BJP Telangana.You made a mark,” Santosh, the BJP general secretary tweeted.

If the early trends hold, this will be big for BJP as it marks the party’s opening in Telangana where TRS has had monopoly since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The party had recently won an assembly by-poll in the state.

Trends may change since most of the counting rounds are pending. Poll officials said the final results might be out later in the day or by tonight.

The hyper-local elections had assumed unprecedented hype, so much so that the BJP deployed its top leadership, including its party president JP Nadda, a battery of Central ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to woo voters ahead of the polls.

In all, 1,122 candidates were in the fray. The ruling TRS) contested 150 seats, the BJP on 149, the Congress on 146, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on 106 and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on 51 seats.

The BJP’s high-pitched Hyderabad campaign seemed to be well thought out as part of the larger plan of making inroads in Telangana ahead of 2023 assembly elections. With the decline of the Congress and the TDP in the state, chief minister KCR’s TRS has virtually faced no opposition and enjoyed a monopoly since the state came into being in 2014.

The polls in the city were important as 24 assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits

BJP won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, and, more recently, Dubbak assembly seat in the bypoll, taking its tally to two in the assembly.