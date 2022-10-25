 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ukraine on surprise visit

Reuters
Oct 25, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Steinmeier said he was looking forward to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Image: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for a surprise visit, his first since Russia invaded the country on February 24, his office said in a statement.

"My message to the people of Ukraine is: You can rely on Germany!" he said in the statement.

Besides military support, Steinmeier added, his trip would focus on helping to repair destroyed infrastructure, such as power grids, water pipes and heating systems, as quickly as possible before winter arrives.

 

first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:53 am
