    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ukraine on surprise visit

    Reuters
    October 25, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
    Image: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for a surprise visit, his first since Russia invaded the country on February 24, his office said in a statement.

    Steinmeier said he was looking forward to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

    "My message to the people of Ukraine is: You can rely on Germany!" he said in the statement.

    Besides military support, Steinmeier added, his trip would focus on helping to repair destroyed infrastructure, such as power grids, water pipes and heating systems, as quickly as possible before winter arrives.

     
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:53 am
