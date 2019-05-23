App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

General Elections 2019: French President Emmanuel Macron congratulates PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi on May 23 led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
French President Emmanuel Macron on May 23 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi on May 23 led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

Macron congratulated Modi over telephone and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the Strategic Partnership between India and France, an official statement said.

Modi thanked France for her steadfast support to India on critical issues.

Describing Modi as one of the foremost leaders of the democratic world, Macron reiterated his invitation to the Indian prime minister to visit France in August 2019 for a bilateral meeting and also to attend the G7 Summit at Biarritz.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Emmanuel Macron #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #world

