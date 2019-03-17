App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

General category quota aimed at empowering poor; Narasimha Rao failed for not following proper process: Thaawar Chand Gehlot

He claimed the Congress government led by Narasimha Rao had tried to provide reservation for the general category poor but did not follow proper procedure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot has said the BJP government's move to provide 10 percent quota for the economically backward section in the general category was aimed at empowering the poor and not for electoral benefits as alleged by the opposition parties.

He claimed the Congress government led by Narasimha Rao had tried to provide reservation for the general category poor but did not follow proper procedure.

The BJP government has fulfilled the long-pending demand as it was committed to the issue and did not want to betray the people of the country, Gehlot said.

"The poor belonging to the general category had for long been demanding quota for them, like that for the SC, ST and OBCs. Our government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has done justice to them," the Union minister, a Dalit face within the BJP, said.

related news

He said the government neither violated the 50 percent cap on reservation set by the Supreme Court "in any manner" as it was applicable only for the SC, ST and OBCs, nor it had any intention to interfere with the existing quota for these categories.

"We followed proper procedures and made Constitutional amendments to carve out quota in the general category. We inserted clause 6 in Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution -- which are on discrimination and equal opportunity -- to implement it.

"The Congress government under P V Narasimha Rao tried to grant quota in the general category but did not follow proper procedures because of which he apex court struck it down. The recent refusal by the apex court to stay the Centre's decision shows that our procedure was constitutionally valid," Gehlot said.

He claimed that the move has created an atmosphere in the country favourable to Modi.

"Not only those belonging to the general category but also members of other community has praised the Modi government for it and will vote heavily for the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls," the Union minister said.

Asked about the BJP's fortunes in the parliamentary polls, Gehlot said, "Every election is a challenge and the BJP under Modi has the power to convert every challenge into opportunity."

On whether the Congress or regional parties, teaming up to oppose the BJP, pose a more formidable challenge to the saffron party, he said, these parties are "battling for survival" which is why they are seeking to stich up alliances.

He alleged that most of the leaders in the UPA government and other regional parties were "knee deep in corruption" and many of them are out on bail.

"The vote base of the Congress and other regional parties (BSP and SP) has almost eroded because of their negative politics. People of the country know these parties are going for alliances for their own survival and thus a government formed out of such alliance will be a weak one.

"The People of the country do not want a helpless government, they want a strong government ('Desh ki janta majboor nahin mazboot sarkar chahati hain'). They know that only a strong government under Modi can take tough decisions like it has taken against terrorism and Pakistan.

"The two surgical strikes during which our armed killed terrorists have instilled confidence and a sense of security among citizens," he said.

On allegations of the Modi government being "anti-Dalit", Gehlot said the BJP-led NDA dispensation has taken many steps for the empowerment and welfare of all, including the Dalits.

"The Modi government wants an atmosphere of harmony, equality and unity in the society where everybody gets equal benefits and opportunities and nobody is left out," the Union minister said.

Laws to protect the Dalits from atrocities and to safeguard their rights were strengthened during the NDA regime while the financial allocations for several welfare and empowerment schemes were increased, Gehlot said.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma to File a Case Against CBFC for Delay i ...

Asian Championship is Next Challenge for Vinesh and Bajrang

'Epitome of Integrity': Nation Mourns Loss of Manohar Parrikar on Soci ...

No Compromise on NC Contesting 3 Seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on Pre- ...

Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat

Navy Deployed Strategic Assets on Operational Deployment after Pulwama ...

India Deploys CRPF Commando Squad to Guard Embassy in Baghdad

IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: Go ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation proc ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.