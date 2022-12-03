 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gehlot vs Pilot: As Congress gears up for Bharat Jodo Yatra, two groups fight for dominance in hoardings

PTI
Dec 03, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Supporters of the two leaders are competing in Hadoti to highlight their dominance, which is visible from the hoardings in the region. This has also led to blame games between leaders of the two factions.

Representative Image

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot may have put up a united front before AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, but their supporters are reportedly showing one-upmanship on the ground ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Pramod Sharma, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Congress in Jhalawar, alleged that the Pilot camp has been attempting to weaken Gehlot's influence.

Sharma targeted Jhalawar district in-charge minister Pramod Jain Bhaya alleging that he was weakening the party's roots by leading a separate group of local people, and thereby sidelining efforts of the party's other workers.

"The particular group (Bhaya's group) is going ahead everywhere only with Sachin Pilot. In many posters and hoardings that have out up, pictures of Pilot, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are occupying the maximum space, while those having Ashok Gehlot's picture prominently are lesser," Sharma said.

He also claimed that pictures of the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Sonia Gandhi were confined to small circles in the hoardings.