Gehlot goes all out to woo Rajasthan voters with freebies

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 13, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

The Rajasthan chief minister has addressed several pain points of the masses in this year’s state budget, ahead of assembly elections. LPG gas cylinders will be given at Rs 500 to 76 lakh families, while 100 units of free electricity will be allowed to domestic consumers. An inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore was also announced.

CM Ashok Gehlot reaches state parliament to announce budget FY 2023-24

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the state’s finance portfolio, presented the last Budget of his current tenure in office on February 10, 2023. Calling it a budget of ‘Bachat, Rahat, Badhat’ (Savings, Relief, Growth) ahead of state elections later this year, Gehlot tried to address several pain points of the masses.

He has promised LPG cylinders at Rs 500, 100 units of free electricity per month to domestic consumers against 50 units earlier, free electricity to farmers consuming less than 2,000 units per month, and an inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore.

OPS makes a comeback

Gehlot has also announced the return of the old pension scheme. “The benefits of the scheme will be granted to personnel of boards, corporations, academies and universities,” he announced in his speech.